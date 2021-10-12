Manama [Bahrain], October 12 (ANI): After a scintillating victory in the first game in Bahrain, the Indian women's football team will be looking to build on that result when they come up against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

The girls have had a good start under new head coach Thomas Dennerby, with two huge victories against UAE and Bahrain. However, the coach is fully aware of the challenge that Chinese Taipei will present.

Also Read | England vs Hungary Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

"The games till now have shown us what we need to work on going forward. The game against Chinese Taipei will be our toughest test so far on this tour. But we are ready for that," AIFF quoted Dennerby as saying.

"I expect an attacking game from Chinese Taipei, which means our defence will be under more pressure. However, it also means that we will have more space to attack in behind their defence, which makes it an interesting encounter," he added.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Here's Virat Kohli's Record Against Traditional Rivals in T20Is.

There is evidence of a change in style for the Indian team under Thomas Dennerby so far. There seems to be more emphasis given to possession-based football.

Speaking about the same, Dennerby said, "While defending, we tend to play with a zonal defence now. The girls are starting to understand what I want them to do in the defensive phase of the game."

"In the attacking phase, we have changed our style of play, trying to play short passes and build out from the back. Starting from the goalkeeper through to the attackers, we try to play a short passing game. The quality of the game also becomes better with this," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)