Paris [France], April 1 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Leandro Paredes said that the Ligue 1 match against Lille will be a "difficult game" before adding that "it'll be a game between two leaders."

PSG and Lille both have 63 points from 30 games and currently hold the first and second spots respectively on the Ligue 1 table.

"Of course it's going to be a difficult game. We're going to face a team that plays good football, who can defend well and get good results away from home. It'll be a game between two leaders and we'll have to prepare ourselves well," Paredes told PSG TV.

However, Paredes has stressed that his side will approach the game like any other match and will try to put in a "great performance".

"We'll approach it like we do every other game, but we know it's a very important match and crucial for the run-in in the league. We want to put in a great performance and get the win in order to put ourselves in the best possible position," he said.

PSG will take on Lille in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. (ANI)

