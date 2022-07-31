Warsaw, Jul 31 (AP) Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title.

It's the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years.

The French player could rely more on her serve in her 12th career final, winning 72% of the first-service points, compared to 47% won by her opponent who was playing in her first championship game.

The former fourth-ranked Garcia has won 18 of her last 21 matches.

In Warsaw, she upset top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, ending her clay-court winning streak at 18 matches.

With the victory, Garcia improved to 2-0 against her Romanian opponent. (AP)

