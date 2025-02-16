Vadodara, Feb 16 (PTI) Skipper Ashleigh Gardner starred with both bat and ball, leading Gujarat Giants to a comprehensive six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Sunday.

Gardner (2/39) claimed two wickets and then scored a stylish 32-ball 52, her second consecutive fifty, as Gujarat registered their first win of the third edition of the tournament, following a loss in the opening game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Opting to bowl, Gujarat produced a clinical effort with young spinner Priya Mishra returning impressive figures of 4-0-25-3. Skipper Gardner, Deandra Dottin (2/34), and Kashvee Gautam (1/15) also played key roles in restricting UPW to 143 for nine.

Chasing 144 to win, the Giants were reduced to 22 for 2 with opener Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalata back in the pavilion after UPW introduced spin at both ends. However, Gardner produced an inspired knock, adding 55 runs off 42 balls with Laura Wolvaardt (22) to resurrect the innings.

Also Read | Why Will Hardik Pandya Miss Mumbai Indians’ First Match of IPL 2025 Against Chennai Super Kings? Check Reason As Schedule for Indian Premier League 18 is Announced.

Gardner struck two fours off Kranti Goud to ease the pressure before depositing Saima Thakor twice into the stands in the fifth over. Wolvaardt also hit a six, as 20 runs came off the over, taking GG to 41 for 2 in six overs.

The GG skipper blasted five fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Tahila McGrath in the 12th over.

However, it had little effect as Harleen Deol (34) and Dottin (33) added 58 runs off 37 balls to take Gujarat home with two overs to spare.

Earlier, UPW skipper Deepti Sharma top-scored with a 27-ball 39, while Uma Chetry (24) and Shweta Sehrawat (16) made useful contributions in the middle-order. Alana King (19) and Saima Thakor (15) combined for a late surge, adding 26 runs off 13 balls to take UPW past 140.

Kiran Navgire and Vrinda Dinesh were dismissed cheaply by Dottin and Gardner as the Warriorz struggled early on. UPW were reduced to 22 for 2 by the third over, with Navgire trapped in front by Dottin and Dinesh was cleaned up by Gardner.

Chetry and Deepti tried to rebuild but were limited by tight bowling from the Gujarat team, with UPW managing just 41 for 2 in the powerplay. Their partnership of 50 runs off 43 balls was broken by Dottin, who removed Chetry.

Mishra then struck twice in three balls, removing Australians Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris to break UPW's back, leaving them at 78 for 5 in the 11th over.

Sehrawat and Deepti attempted a recovery, but Gardner's sensational catch accounted for Deepti as UPW slumped to 117 for 8 by the 18th over.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)