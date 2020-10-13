Dubai, Oct 13 (PTI) Senior Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is likely to play his first game in the ongoing on Thursday after recovering from a bout of food poisoning.

Head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week because he was down with food poisoning. The 41-year-old also missed the following game against KKR on Saturday.

The 'Universe Boss' had even posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed.

KXIP posted photos of Gayle returning to the nets on Monday.

"He is fine now and it is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday)," a team source told PTI.

The game is at Sharjah, the smallest among the three venues and ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.

With the team having a set opening pairing in Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul, Gayle has sat on the sidelines so far.

After six losses from seven games, KXIP need to produce something special in the second half of the tournament to have any chances of making the play-offs.

