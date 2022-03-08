Berlin [Germany], March 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 1, Nehwal defeated Spain's Clara Azurmendi 21-15, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 47 minutes.

Apart from her, shuttler Lakshya Sen also advanced into the second round after winning against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Lakshya stood better off Wangcharoen in straight games 21-6, 22-20, here at court 3 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7 and advanced into the second round.

Apart from Sindhu, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also emerged victorious on the opening day of the German Open, as he defeated France's Brice Leverdez in his men's singles' clash.

Srikanth stood better off Leverdez 21-10, 13-21, 21-7, here at court 2 in a match that lasted for 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand got defeated by Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso in straight games 21-19, 21-19, in a match that lasted for 38 minutes. (ANI)

