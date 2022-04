Doha [Qatar], April 2 (ANI): 2010 title winners Spain will be going up against 2014 champions Germany, as the draw for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was announced on Saturday.

Hosts Qatar have been put in a group with three-time runners-up the Netherlands, one of the strongest African sides to enter a global finals in Senegal, and an Ecuador side who finished above Peru, Colombia and Chile to qualify.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell Shine for Knight Riders in Their Six-Wicket Victory Over Punjab Kings.

Defending champions France will be tested by Denmark, one of the first nations to reach Qatar, while Argentina must contend with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Canada, meanwhile, will play their first World Cup game in 36 years against no less a power than Belgium.

The draw is as follows:

Also Read | New Zealand to Play Two T20Is in Netherlands on August 4 and 6.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Euro play-off (Wales/Scotland/Ukraine)

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, IC play-off 1 (Peru/UAE/Australia), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)