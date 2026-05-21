Sports News | Germany Unveil FIFA World Cup Squad; Goalie Manuel Neuer Reverses International Retirement

Berlin [Germany], May 21 (ANI): Germany unveiled their FIFA World Cup squad for the 2026 edition on Thursday, with legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a part of the 2014 edition winning squad, reversing his international retirement taken in 2024.

Germany, who have had a rough run in the FIFA World Cups as of late, with two back-to-back group stages in the 2018 and 2022 editions. While they failed to secure the Euro 2024 title on their home soil, manager Julian Nagelsmann has instilled a new standard into the squad, as per Olympics.com.

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The team is largely new-look and looks promising, and is eager to chase their fifth title.

Germany is a part of Group E in the tournament, with debutants Curacao, three-time AFCON winners Cote d'Ivoire and South Americans Ecuador. The four-time champions will start their campaign in Houston against Curacao on June 14.

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*FIFA World Cup 2026 - Germany's full squad-Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Monaco)

-Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, captain), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, vice-captain), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle)

-Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

-Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Denis Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle). (ANI)

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