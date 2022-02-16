Dubai [UAE], February 16 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight said she gets goosebumps imagining what retaining the ICC Women's ODI World Cup trophy would mean to the teammates.

England had defeated India in the final of the Women's ODI World Cup in July 2017.

Knight said a lot of hard work has to be done before England start "daydreaming" about success in the upcoming mega event.

"I still think back to that day at Lord's and what it meant to lift that trophy. The journey that the women's game has been on in England and Wales since that day is one I'm hugely proud to be a part of," Knight wrote in an ICC column.

"I sometimes get goosebumps imagining what retaining the trophy would mean to the game back home, to all those young girls, and to each and every one of the players and staff who give everything they have for this team.

"But we've got a lot of hard work to do before we can start daydreaming about potential success - starting with our warm-up games. I know that we'll leave nothing out there," she added.

The winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will take home USD 1.32 million in prize money, double the amount awarded to the 2017 victors.

The runners-up of the tournament, which takes place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, will earn USD 600,000 - an increase of USD 270,000 from when India finished runners-up to England last time.

"World Cups are truly special events. There's nothing that quite compares, and you always feel privileged to be a part of it. We've got a few faces who've been there and done it before, but we've also got a number of players who are taking part in a World Cup for the first time," said the England captain

"I think we saw that mix of youth and experience at its best when we were at our best in the Ashes, and I'm keen to see us come out and play with some excitement when we do get out of our bedrooms," Knight added in the ICC column.

In the upcoming World Cup, every team will play each other once in the round-robin group stage, with the 28 games played across six host cities in New Zealand. (ANI)

