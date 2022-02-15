Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): India pacer Harshal Patel said bowling in the death overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 changed his career.

Harshal was a part of the Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2020 but was traded to RCB ahead of the 2021 season.

"I spent six years of my initial IPL career with RCB and then three years with Delhi Capitals, then they traded me, I was very surprised because I believed Delhi will keep me as a backup option," said Harshal Patel The RCB Podcast.

"I didn't think they will let me go, but luckily, they decided to let me go and RCB was very keen on bringing me on board from what I heard.

"I got the role of a death bowler in this stint and obviously, it changed my career," he added.

Meanwhile, RCB acquired Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore) at the IPL mega auction 2022.

The franchise also bought Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), South Africa's veteran batsman Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore).

RCB picked up veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.5 crore), wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore), left-arm orthodox bowler and left-hand batsman Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 2.4 crore), West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore) to further bolster its line up. (ANI)

