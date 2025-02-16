Vadodara, Feb 16 (PTI) Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League match here on Sunday.

The Giants have named an unchanged playing eleven, while UP Warriorz's four overseas players are Alana King, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone.

In fact, King and Kranti Goud will make their WPL debut UP Warriorz.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam.

UP Warriorz: Uma Chetry (wk), Dinesh Vrinda, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

