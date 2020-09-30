Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive 174 for six in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

For KKR, opener Shubman Gill scored 47 off 34 balls with five fours and a six while Jofra Archer was the most successful Royals bowler with figures of 2 for 18 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 47, Eoin Morgan 34 not out; Jofra Archer 2/18).

