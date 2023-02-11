Milan, Feb 11 (AP) AC Milan's seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A.

The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute on Friday. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was powerless to stop it.

Hernandez should have made it 2-0 minutes later but scuffed his shot wide in front of an open goal.

Still, the defending league champions will be relieved to end their negative run after four straight defeats.

Torino created more chances in the first half but the home team stepped up a gear in the second and missed a couple of opportunities before Giroud scored.

Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained on the substitutes' bench after returning to the team for the first time since his knee operation in May.

It's Milan's first win since January 4. The Italian giant next hosts Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday. AP

