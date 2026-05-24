Sports News | Glasgow Cosmic Unveil Star-studded Line-up for ETPL

Glasgow [Scotland], May 24 (ANI): Glasgow Cosmic have unveiled a star-studded line-up for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), bringing together some of the biggest names in international cricket alongside leading Scottish talent.

According a press release, the franchise's roster features renowned players including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerhard Erasmus, Duan Jansen, Ali Khan, as well as Scotland captain Richie Berrington and Scottish cricket star George Munsey.

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Owned by Vipul Agrawal (Chairman, Mugafi Group) and Tansha Batra, with Rashid Khan serving as CEO of Mugafi Group, Glasgow Cosmic enter the tournament with a strong blend of international experience and local representation.

The inclusion of Scotland captain Richie Berrington and George Munsey highlights the franchise's commitment to Scottish cricket as it prepares to compete in the inaugural ETPL season.

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Beyond the field, Glasgow Cosmic aim to contribute to the growth of cricket in Scotland through community engagement, grassroots initiatives, and support for the development of local cricket infrastructure.

The ETPL is Europe's first ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league. It is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global (Rules X). It is co-founded and co-owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee (former Co-CEO of NDTV and Partner at Kalaari Capital), Priyanka Kaul (former CEO of Forbes), and Dhiraj Malhotra (former CEO of Delhi Capitals and former GM of BCCI) - partners at Rules Global. The league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

The inaugural edition of the ETPL will take place from August 26 to September 20, 2026, featuring six franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches. (ANI)

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