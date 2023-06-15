Bengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) Nihal Sarin has already earned a name for himself as one of the most promising chess players of the current era, and the 18-year-old Indian is now eager to emerge a stronger player while competing with accomplished Grandmasters during the upcoming Global Chess League (GCL).

"For sure! Playing with or against stronger players always helps us to push ourselves to the limit and it always makes you a better player.

"In our team, we have top players like Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and it is a big opportunity for me to play alongside and observe them," Sarin told PTI on Thursday.

Sarin will play for Chingari Gulf Titans in the inaugural GCL which will be held from June 21 to July 2 at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

The GCL is the first-of-its-kind league that brings together the world's top men and women Grandmasters, aiming to give a global fillip to the sport by making it more spectator-centric.

Beyond personal level, Sarin, currently the World No. 59 as per the latest FIDE rankings, believed a global league such as GCL will increase the footprint of chess in India.

"Chess is a rapidly gaining popularity as a competitive sport in the country and a league like the GCL is absolutely crucial for it and I think it will take the sport to the next level and bring lot of more aspiring players into chess," said Sarin, who hails from Thrissur, Kerala, said.

"I am really looking forward to this tournament, as such an initiative was missing from the sport for a long time. A strong global league is the foundation of any sport, so this is an excellent initiative that has arrived at the right time," he added.

Sarin said the Titans, owned by the web3 short video app major Chingari, have a wonderful team combination and they are looking to go all the way in the tournament.

"We have assembled a fantastic team with the right blend of youth and experience. I will be trying to give a good foundation to the team and we are confident of going the distance in the GCL," said Sarin.

Apart from Sarin, Duda and Mamedyarov, the Titans have assembled premier players like Daniil Dubov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova and Andrey Esipenko.

Sarin had also shown a rare streak of sportsmanship when he chose to resign after just three moves against Ding Liren during the Speed Chess Championship (online) in December last year after the Chinese GM lost his internet connection.

It had won the Indian many admirers in the social media and Sarin said it was a natural thing for him to accept that course.

"These things happen in sports. I know Ding had many internet issues previously also, so when his internet connection got cut again, I resigned and gave the game back to him.

"It was unfortunate for him because I was losing the game on the board and on the clock when he lost the net connection. So, it was just fair for me to do that," Sarin signed off.

