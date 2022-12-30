Porvorim (Goa), Dec 30 (PTI) Goa's batters dished out a gritty display on the fourth and final day to deny Karnataka an outright win in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 321 for 8, Goa skipper Darshan Misal (95, 172 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) extend his vigil at the crease and also added 52 runs to the total.

Misal, who missed out on a well-deserved ton by five runs, put on 99 runs for the ninth wicket with Lakshay Garg (38, 83 balls).

Apart from swelling the total, Misal and Garg occupied the crease for long enough to frustrate the Karnataka bowlers.

Misal was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Nikin Jose off medium-pacer V Vyshak (3/60).

Asked to follow-on, Goa batters defied the visiting team's bowlers for 45 overs more, making 150 for 3 to force a draw.

Karnataka got three points while Goa had to be content with 1 point.

Meanwhile, Kerala knocked off the target of 126 in 19.1 overs to beat Chhattisgarh by seven wickets to pocket six points.

Opener P Rahul hammered 66 from 58 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes) and added 86 runs for the first wicket with Rohan Kunnummal (40, 27 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) to power the chase.

In another Group C clash, Jharkhand thrashed Services by nine wickets at Jamshedpur to pick up six points.

Brief scores:

At Porvorim: Karnataka 603 for 7 declared in 148.2 overs (Manish Pandey 208 not out, R Samarth 140, Vishal Onat 91, Mayank Agarwal 50; Darshan Misal 3/145) drew with Goa 373 all out in 121.5 overs 1 for 8 in 109 overs (Darshan Misal 95, Suyash Prabhudesai 87, Siddhesh Lad 63; V Vyshak 3/60, Shubang Hegde 3/80, K Gowtham 3/140) and 105 for 3 in 45 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 61 not out). Karnataka: 3 points, Goa: 1.

At Thumba: Chhattisgarh 149 all out in 49.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 40, Jalaj Saxena 5/48) and 287 all out in 89.4 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 152, Amandeep Khare 30; Jalaj Saxena 6/75) lost to Kerala 311 all out in 107.1 overs (Rohan Prem 77, Sachin Baby 77; Sumit Ruikar 3/37) and 126 for 3 in 19.1 overs (P Rahul 66 not out, Rohan Kunnummal 40) by seven wickets. Kerala: 6 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

At Jamshedpur: Services 367 in 90 overs (Rajat Paliwal 76, M S Rathee 69; Anukul Roy 6/67) and 214 all out in 74.2 overs (Arpit N Guleria 77, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 36; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/78, Anukul Roy 4/63) lost to Jharkhand 551 for 8 declared in 142 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 165, Kumar Suraj 83) and 31 for 1 in 7.5 overs. Jharkhand: 6 points, Services: 0.

