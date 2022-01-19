Adelaide [Australia], January 19 (ANI): England women's team captain Heather Knight said that her side needs to be aggressive and positive in their approach against Australia in the upcoming women's Ashes.

England have not won the Ashes since their victory in Australia in 2013-14 and the previous series ended at 12-4, which brought the end of Mark Robinson's tenure as head coach.

"We are going to have to be positive and trust our game massively against them. They are very aggressive, and we want to be the same and go right back at them," said Knight as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I have made it no secret that the last Ashes [series] was tough, we massively underperformed, and didn't play anywhere near our potential in 2019. Everything we've done has been about addressing that, and when you have a big loss like that, it leaves a bit of soul-searching and what you can do better. We definitely did that, we feel like we've built as a group, taken a lot more ownership and have a lot more leaders in the side," she added.

The skipper further said she feels that T20 cricket is one of the strengths of her side and the team knows how to go about it.

"T20 cricket is one of our strongest formats, so I think that will suit us quite nicely, we are really clear how we want to go about playing T20. Think the last few series we've really looked to go hard in that first game, previously it's been a weakness of ours," said the skipper.

"They'll obviously be nerves around, that's completely normal, but we are confident we can cope with that and punch first against Australia," she added.

Knight also said that England's XI for the opening match had been decided but she would not be revealing it until the game. (ANI)

