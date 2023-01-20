Kozhikode, Jan 20 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala outplayed Real Kashmir in all departments of the game for a 2-0 win in the I-League here on Friday and climbed up to the third spot in the standings with 21 points.

Head coach Francesc Bonet had said in the pre-match press conference that he is still hopeful of retaining the title. The way his team performed on Friday and the bench strength the Spanish coach showed proves his hopes have a strong foundation.

Gokulam made a slow start to the game but took over the midfield after the first 15 minutes, courtesy Hero of the Match Omar Ramos.

Real Kashmir's Ghanaian midfielder Wadudu Yakubu could not do much as Farshad Noor and Thahir Zaman kept the opposition wingers busy defending. Chances were hard to create.

Up front, Sreekuttan on the right and Sergio Mendigutxia in the middle combined so well that Real Kashmir coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo's strategy of playing with lone striker Ibrahim Nurudeen and a high defensive line backfired.

Sreekuttan could have scored himself in the 21st minute, had he not tried to pass the ball to Mendigutxia in the box and gone for glory. However, it was he who provided a perfect cross from the right to Thahir across the goal in the 35th minute.

Real Kashmir goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh, who was indecisive right through the match, stayed on the line as Thahir neatly headed it on to the ground towards the far post. It bounced out of Ghosh's reach and into the goal.

