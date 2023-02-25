Kozhikode, Feb 25 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala registered their third consecutive victory in the I-League as they thrashed Aizawl FC 3-0 at the EMS Stadium here on Saturday.

Rahul Raju (35') opened the scoring in the first half, while Sergio Mendiguchia Iglesias (57') and substitute Jijo Joseph (90+1') added a goal each in the second half to take them to top-three in the standings. The Kerala outfit are now on 33 points from 19 matches, occupying third place.

Also Read | AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About Australia Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match at Cape Town.

This was Aizawl FC's fourth straight defeat in the league. To add to their already mounting problems, Aizawl substitute KC Larchhuakmawia was shown the red card in the dying minutes of the game, reducing the People's Club to 10 men.

The first half was fairly quiet in terms of goalmouth action, though the hosts dominated the proceedings. Farshad Noor was all over the pitch and the midfielder combined well with striker Sergio Mendiguchia Iglesias to constantly trouble the Aizawl defence.

Also Read | WPL 2023: Deepti Sharma Appointed Vice-Captain Of UP Warriorz.

In the 12th minute, Noor was found by the Spaniard outside the box, but the Afghan's attempt was just wide. Three minutes later, the 28-year-old once again came close to scoring, but his shot from inside the box following a free kick was saved by Aizawl custodian Lalmuansanga.

The Malabarians finally broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. Noufal PN made a run on the right and entered the box before sending a cross to the far post. Noufal's cross was met by Rahul Raju, who was inside the box unmarked and sent his shot into the back of the net.

The story remained the same in the second period.

Noufal remained a constant threat on the wings and caused problems for the People's Club with his fast-paced runs. The forward was again in the thick of things and this time he found Sergio Mendiguchia with his cross from the right. The Spanish fired his shot past Lalmuansanga.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Aizawl started to have better exchanges.

In the 84th minute, Kisekka saw his shot from the edge of the penalty area blocked by a sliding challenge from Rahul Raju, while substitute Sebastian Veron had a golden opportunity to score but couldn't keep his shot on target from a freekick near the penalty area.

Just when Aizawl FC looked close to getting one back, Gokulam's Jijo Joseph put the game beyond the visitors. The substitute was found by Jobby Justin before placing his volley into the bottom corner of the net.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)