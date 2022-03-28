Kalyani, Mar 28 (PTI) Title holders Gokulam Kerala would look to breach the defensive wall of Rajasthan United when the two teams face each other in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

After a hard-fought 1-1 draw against leaders Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam are currently placed second in the league table with 14 points from six matches.

Rajasthan United, who have made it to the I-League after winning the qualifying round, have conceded the least number of goals (2) so far this season and Gokulam coach Vincenzo Annese is well aware of their solidity at the back.

"They are a quality side in the defensive phase. They have five clean sheets. Mauro (dos Santos), their leader at the back, played in LaLiga for many years. So it won't be easy to score against them," Annese said ahead of the match.

Annese also noted that playing here, on a pitch they are more familiar with, will be an advantage for his team.

"Rajasthan have played most of their games in Naihati where it's easier to defend because of the shorter pitch. We have speedy players like Fletcher, Luka, Jithin and Emil who can create a lot of problems and punish them."

Rajasthan United were held to a 0-0 draw by bottom-placed Kenkre FC in their last match but head coach Francesc Bonet is not too concerned.

"We lacked goals but created a lot of chances. So we're not worried. If we keep working hard, the goals will definitely arrive," Bonet said.

Regarding his team's impressive defensive record, Bonet said, "We aren't conceding goals because we keep possession and attack a lot, which doesn't give the opposition many chances to score. We want to continue doing that and go for the win against Gokulam."

In other matches on Tuesday, table leaders Mohammedan Sporting will face TRAU FC at the Naihati stadium while Sudeva Delhi FC play against Real Kashmir FC at the same venue.

