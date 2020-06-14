Sports News | 'Gone Too Soon, Difficult to Process': Cricket Fraternity Condoles Rajput's Sudden Demise

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) India's cricket fraternity mourned the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had portrayed iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the blockbuster biopic -- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From Nailing Long Hair Look to Hitting the Epic Six in World Cup Final, Things Which the Bollywood Star Got Right in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The news of Rajput's demise sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity with the likes of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Shikhar Dhawan and many other condoling the actor's pre-mature death.

Reacting with shock, Kohli said it is tough to accept that the actor is no more.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor's Sudden Demise.

"This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Star opener Rohit also struggled to come to terms with the news.

"This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother," he tweeted.

India head coach Ravi Shastri too was left shell-shocked by the tragic news.

"A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly," he wrote on his handle.

Iconic batsman Tendulkar wrote: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

Rajput had played the role of former India skipper Dhoni in his 2016 biopic -- 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Yuvraj Singh, who was the star of India's 2011 World Cup win, said: "I really can't believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don't know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside!"

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was too in disbelief.

"Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Can't believe Sushant Rajput is no more," he tweeted.

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina remembered the time he had spent with Rajput during the making of Dhoni's biopic.

"Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi's biopic. We've lost a handsome, ever smiling actor."

Former opener Virender Sehwag urged people to show kindness after hearing the news.

"Life is fragile and we don't know what one is going through. Be kind," he tweeted.

Former batsman Mohammad Kaif said he was "totally shaken" and "shocked" by the news.

"Can't imagine what someone must be going through," he wrote.

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble too was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news and offered condolences to his family and friends.

"A talented actor gone too soon," he tweeted.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar said he was "shocked and absolutely gutted".

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan also reacted with disbelief.

"So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul," he tweeted.

"I'm deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide ... my heart goes out for his family," said former seamer Irfan Pathan.

Left speechless by the news, India spinner Amit Mishra said, "Such a young and talented actor gone too soon."

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said: "Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace."

Medium pacer Siddharth Kaul said he was devastated by the news.

"You never know what battle an individual is fighting. Be kind and considerate to everyone." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)