Multan [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq, who was adjudged as the Player of the Series in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, said that such performances boost a player's confidence.

Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerged successful from a stern test to help the home side win the third ODI by 53 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method and sweep the series against the West Indies by 3-0 here on Sunday.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 62 runs in the third ODI. Earlier, he played knocks of 65 and 72 in the first and second ODI.

"It feels very nice, I was working very hard on the process. It feels special, feel happy to play with this bunch of players. (Improving strike-rate) I haven't changed too much," said Imam-ul-Haq in a post-match presentation.

"Good performances give you the confidence. (On his partnerships with Babar Azam) It's special, it's an 11-year friendship, we know each others' strength and weakness. We talk a lot. Run-outs are part of this game and it was his fault," he added.

Coming to the third ODI, the play was halted for approximately an hour due to a dust storm, which reduced the match to 48 overs a side, Pakistan slipped from 85 for no loss in the 17th over to a precarious 117 for five in the 25th over before recovering to post a commanding 269 for nine.

The bowlers then overcame the West Indies' counterattack to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs. Akeal Hosein fought a lone battle, hitting two fours and six sixes in a 37-ball 60, while Keacy Carty scored 33 and Shai Hope and Keemo Paul contributed 21 runs apiece. (ANI)

