Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Goregaon Sports Club emerged as the champion team in the 31st GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament defeating host club Bombay Gymkhana A 2-1 in the Elite Cup Team Championship final.

Aparna Popat, Mangirish Palekar and Manoj Nachanekar had a rewarding tournament and walked away with double titles in this premier Inter-Club Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul, a release said.

Sanjeev Mahajan and Bhagwan S gave GSC a winning start, defeating Gautam Laud and Faisal Sidique 21-18, 14-21, 21-19 in a tough three-setter. However, Shailesh Daga and Ayaz Bilawala brought hosts Bombay Gym A on level terms, accounting for Leroy D'Sa and Hemant Duggal 21-14, 21-18. It was then left to Rajesh Bhanushali and Abhishek Sharma, who clinched the title for GSC with a 21-13, 21-19 win over Aparna Popat and Bimaldeep Singh.

Nachanekar, the top seeded professional, defeated second seed Chetan Bandarkar 22-20, 21-19 for the singles title and then partnered with Rahul Bhuvad to win the doubles final. Palekar partnered with Vikrant Patwardhan to win the men's doubles 45 title with a 21-18, 21-17 win over Gautam Laud and Sandeep Mohan. Palekar also won the 85+ doubles title, along with Deepak Jaitley, defeating Nigel D'Sa and Rohan Radhakrishna 21-15, 21-10.

Brief Score:

Team Championship - Elite Cup - Final

Goregaon Sports Club beat A 2-1

MD 45-Final

Mangirish Palekar [1]/Vikrant Patwardhan beat Gautam Laud/Sandeep Mohan 21-18, 21-17

Professional Singles - Final

Manoj Nachanekar [1] beat Chetan Bandarkar [2] 22-20, 21-9

Professional Doubles - Final

Manoj Nachanekar [1]/Rahul Bhuvad beat Kalpesh Padekar/Sanjay Golbare 21-13, 21-18

MD 85+ - Final

Deepak Jaitly [1]/Mangirish Palekar beat Nigel D'Sa/Rohan Radhakrishnan 21-15, 21-10

MS 45 - Final

Sachin Bharati beat Rajan Samant [1] 21-13, 22-20

XD 80+ - Final

Shailesh Daga [1]/Aparna Popat beat Sandeep Mohan/Sonal Jagdale More 21-14, 21-15

WD 75+ - Final

Aparna Popat [1]/Naheed Divecha beat Palkan Dave [2]/Sonal More 22-20, 21-13

Team Championship - Plate Cup - Final

Mcf A beat Wcg A 2-0.(ANI)

