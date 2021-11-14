New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene said being inducted into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame is a "great honour" for him as he follows the footsteps of Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara.

Jayawardene along with Janette Brittin and Shaun Pollock were announced as the newest inductees into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

These legends will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer, Sir Clive Lloyd at the much-anticipated final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday before the game gets underway at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Thanks everyone for wishes. Great honour to follow Murali and Sanga. Would not have been possible without support of family, friends, team-mates, coaches and especially Sri Lankan cricket fans whose support was always amazing. @ICC #HallOfFame," Jayawardene tweeted.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket's long and illustrious history. 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009, with Brittin, Jayawardena and Pollock as the latest inductees celebrated.

Mahela Jayawardena retired as one of Sri Lanka's greatest ever players, a key member of the team that won the ICC men's T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals. (ANI)

