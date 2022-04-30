Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya on Saturday joined the company of players who have played 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) games.

He accomplished this feat during the 43rd match of the IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans are clashing with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The player has also represented Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league and was part of the team as it won IPL four times between 2015-2021. In 2022, he was released by MI and picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15 crore and appointed as its captain.

In his 100 games so far, the GT all-rounder has scored a total of 1,781 runs with seven half-centuries and the best individual score of 91. With the ball, he has also taken 46 wickets at an average of 31.59 and an economy of 8.90.

Pandya is currently enjoying a highly prolific season, both as a player and as a captain. He has led Gujarat Titans to seven wins in their eight games and the team is at the top of the points table with 14 points. As a batter, he has amassed 305 runs in eight games at an average of 61.00. His best individual performance is 87* this season. Pandya has cracked three fifties so far and currently sits at the 4th position in the batting charts.

With the ball, he has taken four wickets in eight games at an average of 35 and an economy of 7.56. (ANI)

Coming to the match, RCB innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

