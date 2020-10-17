Manchester [UK], October 17 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that midfielder Bernando Silva will have a strong season for the club after a below-par outing in the 2019-20 season.

Recently, Silva managed to score a goal for Portugal in the side's Nations League match against Sweden.

Silva had managed to be directly involved in 13 goals for Manchester last season, but he created fewer chances and as a result, many questioned his form.

The midfielder created 71 chances, including assists, in 2018-19 and that number dropped to 51 last season, Goal.com reported.

"He was injured in some moments and he didn't reach the levels of the previous season, but it happens. I have an opinion that if there's one player I have absolutely no doubts about who he is as a football player, it's Bernardo," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He played absolutely incredible all season when we won four domestic titles, incredible, then was the best player with Portugal at the UEFA Nations League Finals. But I have a feeling he'll have a very good season this season because he's coming back in many things to what we've seen in the past," he added.

Manchester City is at the 14th place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with four points from three matches.

The side will next face Arsenal in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

