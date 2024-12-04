London, Dec 4 (AP) Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will face no formal action from the English Football Association despite defying its rules for a second time by writing a religious message on his uniform during a Premier League campaign celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Guehi and Palace were contacted by the FA and reminded of English soccer's kit regulations after he wore a rainbow armband with “I love Jesus” written for a Premier League match against Newcastle United on Saturday. Guehi used a heart sign instead of the word “love.”

That was in contravention of an FA regulation — Rule A4 — which states that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message is prohibited.

For the match against Ipswich Town on Tuesday, Guehi again wore the rainbow armband and this time had the message “Jesus loves you” — again using a heart sign instead of the word “loves” — on it. The FA will still not take any action but has again reminded Palace of the kit regulations in place.

Rainbow-colored captain armbands were issued to the 20 Premier League clubs for matches last weekend and in the current midweek round, during the competition's Rainbow Laces campaign in partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall. The campaign has been running since 2013.

Ipswich's Sam Morsy has been the only captain in action who didn't wear the rainbow armband, in games against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Palace on Tuesday. Ipswich said Morsy, a practising Muslim, made the decision “due to his religious beliefs.”

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Manchester United abandoned plans for its players to wear training tops in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday after defender Noussair Mazraoui declined to join the initiative.

Mazraoui, a Morocco defender, cited his Muslim faith as the reason, The Athletic reported, and United then decided no players would wear the jacket.

Approached for comment, United said: “Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters' club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club's position.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes wore the rainbow armband for the match. (AP)

