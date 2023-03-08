Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs to secure their first win of the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67) powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In reply, RCB managed 190 for six to succumb to their third defeat on the trot. Sophie Devine waged a lone battle for the Bangalore outfit with a 45-ball 66.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply for 18, while Ellyse Perry made 32.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

For the Giants, world's No. 1 all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner came out on top in bowling, claiming 3/31 with her off-spin.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65: Heather Knight 2/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/32).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 190 for 6 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 66; Ashleigh Gardner 3/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)