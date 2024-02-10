New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Gujarat Giants (GG) on Saturday announced that New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu will replace Lauren Cheatle in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

Tahuhu has played 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs for the Kiwis and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in T20Is and ODIs respectively. She will join the Gujarat-based franchise for Rs 30 Lakh.

In a statement, WPL stated that the Aussie pacer Cheatle will miss the second edition of the Women's Premier League after she underwent a "medical procedure on her neck" recently.

"Cheatle, a left-arm pacer from Australia, recently underwent a medical procedure on her neck and will be unavailable for the upcoming TATA WPL season. WPL would like to wish Cheatle a speedy recovery," the statement stated.

"Gujarat Giants (GG) named Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming edition of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, starting February 23, 2024. Tahuhu, who has represented New Zealand in 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in T20Is and ODIs respectively, will join GG for INR 30 Lakh," it added.

The second season of the WPL will be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, with the tournament starting on February 23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Giants will take the field against the Mumbai Indians in their first match of the campaign on February 25.

Earlier this week, former Australia cricketer Michael Klinger was appointed as the head coach for the Gujarat Giants ahead of the WPL 2024. Klinger joined the squad with legendary former Indian captain Mithali Raj, who is the Mentor and Advisor of the team, and Nooshin Al Khadeer, who has been the Bowling Coach since Season 1. (ANI)

