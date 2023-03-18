Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat in their Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

The Teams:

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose.

Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Burnley Live Streaming Online, FA Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of FA Cup Quarterfinal Football Match in Indian Time?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)