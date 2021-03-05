Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA) is hosting the first-ever Gujarat State Futsal Club Championship 2021 slated to be played from March 7 to 11 at Bhavnagar.

The tournament will be played in the hall on the wooden court of the Sports Complex of Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) at Bhavnagar.

"With this, the Gujarat state also becomes the first in the country to take initiative to promote and develop the new form of football in the state. The enthusiasm of organising team of GSFA is upbeat as Bhavnagar-based firm M/s Acrysil Ltd came forward to sponsor the championship and the SAG agreed to provide the indoor wooden court," the GFSA said in an official statement.

As many as 11 clubs are participating in this 5-day tournament named Gujarat State Futsal Championship. A minimum of 4 matches will be played by each team.

In accordance with the criteria prescribed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a state should have a minimum of eight participating club teams, minimum of three matches per team, and a minimum of four days of the championship.

Futsal (also known as futsal or footsal) is a football game played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors.

Futsal is played between two teams of five players each, one of who is the goalkeeper. Unlimited substitutions are permitted. Futsal is also played with a smaller, harder, low-bounce ball.

The surface, ball and rules together favour ball control and passing in small spaces. The emphasis of this type of football, however, is on improvisation, creativity, and technique.

During the sabbatical of the field football due to pandemic, GSFA actively participated in AIFF online sessions on a variety of topics including futsal. Coaches and referees were trained online about various aspects of futsal.

The State Women League recently and the Futsal Championship are corollary to those sessions. GSFA has many more such events in store such as baby leagues, sub-junior, junior and seniors leagues etc for boys and girls both. (ANI)

