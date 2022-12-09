Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, held player trials at their home ground, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad leading up to the auction.

The player trials were conducted across two days from December 8 to 9, 2022 and featured some promising cricketers from India's domestic circuit. A total of 52 players appeared at the trials.

Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, and Head Coach, Ashish Nehra, participated in an interactive session with the media on Friday, December 9.

"It is always great to come back to our home the Narendra Modi Stadium. As we get ready for the IPL Auction, the player trials have given us the perfect opportunity to have a look at some promising players," said Vikram Solanki.

Former India pacer said that the trials were conducted keeping an eye on the preparations for the next season.

Ashish Nehra said, "Winning the Tata IPL at our home ground was a memorable feeling. We are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it."

Gujarat Titans made history during the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by clinching the title in their first season. The team pays tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy one that has groomed numerous international players over the years, who have represented India with great distinction.

The side is led by India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was pivotal in the team winning the IPL title in its debut season.

Pandya made crucial contributions with both bat and ball to lead his side to the IPL title and will look to replicate the performance in the next season.

The IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 that will feature star players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green. (ANI)

