Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) Defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhary of Gujarat reached the semifinals of the women's singles event of the tennis competition at the National Games here on Sunday.

Vaidehi beat defeated Anjali Rathi of Haryana 6-1, 6-1 in a one-sided quarterfinal match. She will face Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture in the semifinals on Monday.

Akanksha beat Laxmi Siri Dandu of Telangana 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in another quarterfinal match.

The other semifinal match will be between Amodini Naik of Karnataka and Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra.

Amodini beat Aditi Rawat of Haryana 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 while Vaishnavi emerged 6-3, 7-5 winner over Laxmi Prabha Arunkumar of Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals.

In the women's doubles, Vaidehi and her Gujarat team-mate Zeel Desai defeated Haryana's Anjali Rathi and Aditi Tyagi 6-3, 6-0 to enter the final.

They will face Maharashtra's Pooja Ingle and Akanksha Nitture in the summit clash. The Maharashtra duo defeated Uttarakhand's Diya Chaudhary and Jaya Kapoor 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 in the semifinals.

In men's singles, Services' Ishak Iqbal beat West Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-4 to enter the last-four stage. Tamil Nadu's Manish Sureshkumar also booked a semi-final spot with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Haryana's Udit Kamboj.

Gujarat's Dev Javia defeated Uttarakhand's Dron Walia 6-2, 6-1 while Karnataka's Prajwal Dev prevailed over Delhi's Sarthak Sudan 6-3, 6-2 in the other quarterfinal matches.

Iqbal will face Dev while Javia will meet Sureshkumar in the semifinals on Monday.

In the men's doubles final on Monday, the pair of Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha of Karnataka will face Ishak Iqbal and Faisal Qamar of Services.

In the mixed doubles semi-finals, Karnataka 's Nikki K Poonacha and Soha Sadiq defeated Haryana's Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat 6-2, 6-3 while Tamil Nadu's Lohith Aksh Bathrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-5 over West Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha and Yubarani Banerjee.

