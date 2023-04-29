Kolkata, Apr 29: Young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but Kolkata Knight Riders managed a below-par score of 179 for 7 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock while 'birthday boy' Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used long handle to good effect towards the end. Rashid Khan Completes 100 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Clash.

For GT, Noor Ahmed (2/21), Mohammed Shami (3/33) and Josh Little (2/25) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81; Noor Ahmed 2/21, Josh Little 2/25).

