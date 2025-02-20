New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The 'X Factor' of hard-hitting opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, fine run in recent ICC events and a solid bowling attack despite the absence of a new and exciting young spinner are some talking points for Afghanistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign starter.

Afghanistan will start their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa at February 21 at Karachi, followed by matches against England (February 26 at Lahore), and Australia (February 28 at Lahore).

*Bilateral series form

Heading into the tournament, Afghanistan has participated in five bilateral series, having won four out of those, including a historic series win against South Africa. Out of 13 ODIs, they have managed to win eight and lost five.

A look at their track record in ODIs since the end of the last ODI World Cup in 2023: Afghanistan tour Sri Lanka (SL won 3-0), Afghanistan versus Ireland in UAE (Afghanistan won 2-0), Afghanistan versus South Africa in UAE (Afghanistan won 2-1), Afghanistan versus Bangladesh in UAE (Afghanistan won 2-1) and Afghanistan in Zimbabwe (Afghanistan won 2-0).

*Positives

-Rahmanullah Gurbaz's X Factor: The opening batter is in red-hot form and will be instrumental to his side's success with the bat. Since the end of ODI World Cup 2023, Gurbaz has made 531 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.27, with three centuries and two fifties. The right-hander has been extremely consistent for Afghanistan.

-Fine run in ICC tournaments: Recently, Afghanistan has enjoyed a fine run in ICC tournaments. The 2023 World Cup in India was memorable for Afghanistan as they finished at sixth spot with four wins and five losses, securing wins over defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh continued their giant-killing ways in T20 WC 2024, defeating New Zealand and Australia on their way to the semifinals. Afghanistan will have plenty to take inspiration from as they take on South Africa, England and Australia in their group, all the teams they have beaten at least once in international cricket.

-A strong core from ODI World Cup retained: In the form of Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah, Afghans have retained a strong core from the 2023 World Cup era.

-A solid spin attack: With an exciting spin trio of Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi and the presence of an all-rounder Nangyal Kharoti, they have a fine spin bowling attack.

*Negatives

-Absence of Allah Ghazanfar: Just after the 2023 World Cup ended, Afghanistan added another spinner to their weaponry, a right-arm off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar. He took 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 13.57, with two five-wicket hauls, including a six-fer on his debut. However, this newest spin sensation is missing out on the tournament due to injury.

-Some batters playing more conservative cricket: While Afghanistan batters have drastically improved in the art of spending more time at the crease, the strike rates of some batters: Shahidi (69.37), Shah (68.12) and Ibrahim (70.50) being slightly concerning since the 2023 WC end. They will need to strike at a higher rate to keep up with their opponents.

-Mujeeb ur Rahman absence: Afghans will miss the services of experienced spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is not a part of the squad.

Top performers since World Cup 2023 end till now:

Top run-getters: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (531 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.27, with three centuries and two fifties), Azmatullah Omarzai (417 runs in 14 matches and 12 innings at an average of 52.12, with a century and three fifties), Mohammed Nabi (410 runs in 14 matches and 11 innings at an average of 41.00, with a century and fifty), Hashmatullah Shahidi (290 runs in 14 matches ad 12 innings at an average of 32.22, with three fifties) and Rahmat Shah (280 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 23.33, with four fifties).

Top wicket-takers: Allah Ghazanfar (21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 13.57), Azmatullah Omarzai (17 in 14 matches at an average of 20.47), Rashid Khan (15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.46), Fazalhaq Farooqi (12 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 40.08) and Nangeyalia Kharote (11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.54).

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad--, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami. (ANI)

