Sports News | Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Opens Up on Goalkeeping Pressure, Mental Strength and WC Prediction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has shed light on the mental demands of goalkeeping, the importance of resilience, and his expectations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering an insightful perspective on one of football's most challenging positions.

Reflecting on the pressures that come with being a goalkeeper, Gurpreet acknowledged the unique responsibility attached to the role, where a single mistake can often have significant consequences for a team, according to a press release.

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"Being a goalkeeper comes with a different kind of pressure. If you make a mistake, it can cost your team a result, a trophy, or even a nation an important moment. Early in my career, nobody really taught me how to deal with that mental burden. It was something I had to learn through experience," he said.

Gurpreet also shared his admiration for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, crediting the World Cup winner's mentality and perseverance as the defining traits behind his success. "What separates Emiliano is his mentality. He went through difficult years without regular opportunities but remained resilient. When his chance came, he made the most of it and played a huge role in Argentina's World Cup triumph," Gurpreet noted.

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Looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Gurpreet identified defending champions Argentina among the leading contenders while also backing traditional powerhouses France, Spain, Portugal and Germany to challenge for the title.

"It's still early to make firm predictions, but Argentina have a great chance of defending their title. France, Spain, Portugal and Germany will also be among the favourites, but I am hoping that an Asian team reaches the last eight of this World Cup. Being part of the Asian football ecosystem, it is important that teams from the continent continue to rise, compete at the highest level and make a bigger impact on the global stage," he said.

Through his reflections on goalkeeping and his praise for Emiliano Martinez, Gurpreet underlined the importance of resilience and mental strength in overcoming challenges and succeeding at the highest level of the game. (ANI)

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