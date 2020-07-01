Lahore [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed that the second group of six Pakistan cricketers will be departing for Manchester on July 3.

The players who will travel to England now are-- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Wahab Riaz.

From Manchester, the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme.

On Tuesday, all these six players tested negative for coronavirus for the second time in three days.

Both England and Pakistan are slated to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure bubble and the dates for the tour will be announced in due course.

The PCB had initially planned to send a squad of 29 players to England, but ten players tested positive for coronavirus last week.

On Saturday, Wasim Khan, the PCB chief executive, announced that six of those ten players returned negative results when they were tested for the second time.

So, as a result, 20 players and 11 members of the support staff travelled to England on June 28.

Pakistan had last played Test cricket in February this year against Bangladesh. They were scheduled to play the second Test later in April, but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

