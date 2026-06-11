Sports News | Happy to Contribute in Ujjain Falcons' Win, Says Madhav Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Ujjain Falcons all-rounder Madhav Tiwari expressed his delight after playing a match-winning role in the team's 16-run victory over Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, on Wednesday.

Madhav Tiwari produced a stellar all-round performance, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 28 deliveries to guide Ujjain Falcons to 195/8 before returning with figures of 2/26 in four overs.

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The performance also saw him become the new Orange Cap holder with 194 runs in four matches.

Reflecting on the victory, Madhav Tiwari said the result was crucial for the team's campaign after a mixed start to the tournament.

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"The most important thing for us was getting this win because it gives us the momentum we needed in the tournament. We started well, then had a few close losses, so it was important to bounce back strongly. The atmosphere in the dressing room remained positive throughout. Our coach, support staff and management were very supportive, and everyone was focused on making a comeback," said Tiwari.

The youngster also spoke about his approach during his unbeaten knock, which helped the Falcons post a challenging total.

"Personally, while batting, my focus was on spending some time in the middle and understanding the wicket. Once I got settled, I was able to play my shots and finish the innings well. Most importantly, I'm happy that my contribution helped the team get over the line," he added.

With the victory, Ujjain Falcons returned to winning ways and strengthened their position in the tournament, with Madhav Tiwari continuing to play a pivotal role in the team's campaign through both bat and ball. (ANI)

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