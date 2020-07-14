New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to superstar Amitabh Bachchan after the legendary Bollywood actor was tested positive for coronavirus.

The 77-year-old megastar on Monday penned a poem on Twitter as a gesture of gratitude to all the well-wishers who prayed and wished for their speedy recovery and good health.

Also Read | Dutee Chand Puts BMW Car for Sale to Fund Training for Tokyo Olympics 2020; Fans Urge Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Intervene and Support the Sprinter (See Reactions).

Spinner Harbhajan retweeted Amitabh's poem and wrote, "Get well soon sir".

On July 12, actor Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have contracted coronavirus.

Also Read | Real Madrid Beat Granada 2-1 for Ninth Consecutive La Liga 2019-20 Win; Twitterati Celebrate As Los Blancos Remain One Win Away From Clinching Title.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)