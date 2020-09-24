London [UK], September 24 (ANI): Chelsea forward Pernille Harder has been nominated for the 2019-20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

Harder, who joined the Blues from Wolfsburg at the beginning of September, is one of three nominees for the award along with Manchester City's Lucy Bronze and Lyon's Wendie Renard.

The Denmark skipper won the award back in 2018 and is now in the running again after helping her former club Wolfsburg progress to the Champions League final in August.

Harder scored nine goals during the campaign including four in the last eight against Glasgow City.

The UEFA Women's Player of the Year prize recognises the best players, with the shortlist of three players selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the final tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 20 journalists specialising in women's football.

The winner will be named - along with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, and UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Champions League positional award winners - during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday, October 1. (ANI)

