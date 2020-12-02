Canberra [Australia], December 2 (ANI): India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja helped the visitors reach a competitive total of 302/5 with their courageous counter-attacking knocks against Australia in the third ODI on Wednesday. During the process, the duo also notched up the highest ODI partnership for the sixth wicket or lower on Australian soil.

India was reduced to 152/5 in the 32nd over by Australia in the final ODI of the three-match series, being played at the Manuka Oval. As the hosts appeared to look in full control of the match, Pandya and Pandya turned the tide to bring India back in the game.

Also Read | T Natarajan First Wicket Video: New Indian Cricket Team Pacer Removes Marnus Labuschagne to Scalp His Maiden International Wicket.

Pandya and Jadeja played unbeaten knocks of 92 and 66 runs respectively, stitching a 150-run partnership. With their impressive partnership, India managed to rack up a total of 302 runs on the board.

"150* Highest ODI partnership for the sixth wicket or lower in Australia. Take a bow, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja," the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

Also Read | Real Madrid Fans Say Los Blancos Misses Cristiano Ronaldo After They Lose to Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League 2020-21(Read Tweets).

After the knock, Pandya admitted that it was not an easy start for the visitors.

"Had to fight it out in the middle, it wasn't easy to start. When we had those couple of good overs and got some momentum we started believing. We were probably thinking 250-270, but that's the beauty of the game. When you try to score 70 you end up getting 90. You gotta keep guessing in these conditions with bigger boundaries and I knew there were going to be plenty of short balls, it was for the team (about bowling in the last game) not planned and it was a bit sore to be honest. Don't think I'll bowl today (chuckles)," Pandya said.

India skipper Virat Kohli also made a contribution of 63 runs. During the clash, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI runs. He took only 242 innings to touch the landmark figure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)