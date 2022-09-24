Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Following his side's six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur, star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked the ground staff for their efforts in making the match happen despite rain.

Pandya took to Twitter to post a heartwarming message for the ground staff, acknowledging their efforts in helping the game go ahead and entertaining the fans.

"A big thank you to the ground staff for all their efforts in making tonight's match happen," tweeted Pandya.

Coming to the match, it was reduced to eight overs per side due to rain. India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Australia posted 90/5 in their eight overs. Knocks from Aaron Finch (31 off 15 balls) and Matthew Wade (43 off 20) helped Australia post a challenging total on the board.

Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 2/13 in two overs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to action with a two-over spell of 1/23. Pacer Harshal Patel leaked runs once again, giving away 32 runs in just two overs.

Chasing 91, Team India was off to a great start, posting 39 in just 2.5 overs before KL Rahul was dismissed for 10 off 5 balls. Spinner Adam Zampa helped Australia make a brief comeback, trapping Virat Kohli (11 off 6 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (golden duck) quickly, reducing India to 55/3 in 4.3 overs. But it was opener Rohit Sharma (46* off 20 balls), who kept one end steady and his partner Dinesh Karthik (10*) finished off things in style with a six and four in the first two balls of the final over. India finished at 92/4 in 7.2 overs.

Adam Zampa delivered a brilliant spell of 3/16 in two overs but could not guide his team to a win. Pat Cummins also took one wicket.

Rohit was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 46* off 20 balls, consisting of four boundaries and four sixes.

India has now levelled the series 1-1, with the decider set to be played in Hyderabad on September 25. (ANI)

