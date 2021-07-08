Cardiff, Jul 8 (PTI) Pakistan middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against England due to a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board announced on Thursday.

An MRI scan conducted on Wednesday revealed that the 32-year-old has a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

"I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side's success and also cement my position in the side," Sohail said.

"In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season," he added.

Pakistan are set to take on hosts England in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on Thursday.

Sohail, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

After the tour of England, Pakistan are scheduled to depart for the West Indies on July 21 were they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)