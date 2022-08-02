Birmingham, Aug 1 (PTI) India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Harjinder was assured of a podium finish after much drama as Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229 kgs, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver with 214.

Harjinder totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).

On her way to the gold medal, Davies also broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record.

