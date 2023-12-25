New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India's women's team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The team suffered a 2-1 T20I series defeat against England but went on to create history by winning back-to-back Test clashes against England and Australia.

They will first face Australia in three ODIs on December 28, December 30 and January 2. All matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The three T20I games will be played in Navi Mumbai on January 5, 7 and 9.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja and Minnu Mani. (ANI)

