Gold Coast, Oct 10 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the third and final women's T20I here on Sunday.

India made one change, bringing in Harleen Deol in place of Yastika Bhatia.

Australia too made a change with Annabel Sutherland coming in for Hannah Darlington.

India had lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)