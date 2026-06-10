Sports News | Harry Brook Becomes No.1 Test Batter in ICC Rankings

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): England's Test vice-captain Harry Brook has climbed to the top of the ICC Men's Test batting rankings, replacing teammate Joe Root in the latest update on Wednesday.

Brook regained the No. 1 position following his half-century in the first innings of a low-scoring ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 match against New Zealand at Lord's, which England went on to win by 115 runs, according to ICC.

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Root could only manage innings of one and eight across the Test, with Brook reclaiming the premier position that he first rose to back in December 2024.

Australia's Travis Head has moved up to second place in the rankings, while Joe Root has slipped to third ahead of the second Test between England and New Zealand at The Oval, scheduled from June 17.

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There were several other notable movements in the rankings. India's Shubman Gill has risen two places to eighth after scoring a century against Afghanistan, while England's Ben Duckett has moved up three spots to 15th. Jamie Smith (up five places to 23rd) and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (up 15 places to 40th) also made gains following their performances at Lord's.

Among bowlers, England pacer Gus Atkinson climbed seven places to reach 10th in the Test rankings and also moved up two spots to sixth among all-rounders.

Pacers Kyle Jamieson (22nd) and Ollie Robinson (23rd) returned to the Test bowling rankings after extended breaks from red-ball cricket, while Nathan Smith advanced 16 places to 43rd.

In the ODI rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed emerged as a major mover following his side's series win over Australia, taking six wickets to rise to second place among ODI bowlers.

Teammate Shaheen Afridi also climbed four spots to ninth after picking up seven wickets in the series, while Australia's Nathan Ellis jumped 13 places to 31st. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rose 23 places to 24th after a strong showing in Mirpur.

Among ODI batters, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis moved up to 12th, Janith Liyanage climbed to 22nd, and Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan improved to 33rd in the latest rankings update. (ANI)

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