Sports News | Harry Kane Becomes Second England Player to Score in Three FIFA World Cups After David Beckham

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane etched his name further into FIFA World Cup history after a record-breaking performance in his side's 4-2 win over Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L opener at the Dallas Stadium.

The England skipper delivered a commanding display, scoring a brace against Croatia, with one goal coming from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and another in the 42nd minute, helping England secure a strong start to their campaign.

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Kane became only the second England player to score in three separate FIFA World Cup tournaments (2018, 2022, 2026), joining legend David Beckham (1998, 2002, 2006).

The Bayern Munich striker also equalled another major milestone, reaching 10 FIFA World Cup goals -- the joint-most by an England player alongside Gary Lineker.

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In addition, Kane set a new global benchmark by scoring the most non-penalty shootout penalties in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to five.

Coming to the clash, World Cup contenders England secured a convincing 4-2 win over Croatia in what has been the most entertaining match of the tournament so far.

The in-form Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory with impressive second-half strikes as England pulled away in a high-intensity contest.

Croatia had twice fought back to level the scores in a seesaw first half.

First, Martin Baturina cancelled out Harry Kane's retaken penalty with a thumping finish. Then Petar Musa levelled after Kane had struck again with a header.

During the clash, Ivan Perisic also became the second player to register an assist at four different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Croatian player joined Argentine legend Lionel Messi as the only players in history to achieve the feat. (ANI)

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