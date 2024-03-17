Harry Kane Set to Join England Squad Despite Ankle Injury Sustained During Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt Bundesliga 2023-24 Match

Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium despite injuring his ankle while playing for Bayern Munich, the German club said Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Mar 17, 2024 08:02 PM IST
Harry Kane Goal Celebration with England Teammates (Photo Credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Munich, Mar 17: Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium despite injuring his ankle while playing for Bayern Munich, the German club said Sunday. England captain Kane was hurt when he collided with the goalpost in Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He scored his 31st league goal of the season in that game. Harry Kane Sets Record For Most Goals Scored in Bundesliga Debut Season, Achieves Feat During Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Match

Bayern confirmed Kane had an ankle injury Sunday, but didn't give details about its severity. “The striker has still travelled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department,” the club said.

England plays Brazil on March 23 and Belgium three days later, both at Wembley. Bayern also said that full-back Raphaël Guerreiro has dropped out of the Portugal squad with “a minor muscle strain in his left upper thigh.”

Portugal is due to play friendlies against Sweden on March 21 and Slovenia on March 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

