London [UK], January 24 (ANI): England forward Harry Kane netted his 266th goal for Tottenham Hotspurs earning them a 1-0 win over Fulham and equaling Jimmy Greaves's record of most goals for the club.

Just before halftime, Kane levelled the record in spectacular fashion by dodging Tim Ream on the edge of the Fulham box and launching a thunderous attempt into the corner.

Also Read | Tea Break: Maharashtra – 195/4 in 59.6 Overs … – Latest Tweet by BCCI Domestic.

Informed that a win would move Fulham up to the fifth position, ahead of their underperforming opponents, Fulham got off to a promising start. However, they were unable to capitalise on their early advantage, and Spurs quickly took control.

After a dull second half, Kane's close-range header was saved by Bernd Leno, denying him the chance to add a second goal and break Greaves' record. Spurs, though, won for just the second time in six Premier League games this season, closing the distance to fourth-placed Manchester United to three points.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: Michael Clarke Fumes Over Australia’s No Tour Game Approach for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

While Fulham is still in seventh place, their loss was made even worse by the sight of Aleksandar Mitrovic needing assistance to leave the field after injuring his ankle in a collision with Eric Dier.

Spurs forward Harry Kane said after the match that he and his teammates had a "great chat" with manager Antonio Conte to discuss how to turn around Tottenham's recent losing streaks against Arsenal and Manchester City.

"We had a good meeting amongst ourselves and the manager in the week, just to talk amongst ourselves, to get back to what we are good at. We are going to keep fighting. The manager is really passionate and we have just got to keep working hard for him," Kane said as quoted by Sky Sports.

The next weekend, Fulham will focus on the FA Cup as they play Sunderland in a match that will begin at 3 pm on Saturday.

The following Friday, the west Londoners return to Premier League action with a west London derby away at Chelse. Before playing host to Wolves on February 24, the Cottagers play Nottingham Forest and visit Brighton.

Tottenham will play Preston of the Championship in the FA Cup's fourth round on Saturday. On Super Sunday, Spurs host Manchester City at home. After two challenging away journeys to Leicester and AC Milan later in February, Antonio Conte's team will host two London derbies against West Ham and Chelsea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)